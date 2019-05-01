A Chinese and US flag. A US judge has ordered Chinese banks to show records of North Korea transactions. Photos: AFP
US judge demands Chinese bank records of North Korea payments totalling US$105 million
- Redacted court documents showed subpoenas were for records of dealings between a now-defunct Hong Kong-based front company and a North Korean state-run entity
- The transactions would be in violation of international sanctions aimed at pressing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons
