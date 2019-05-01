Emergency vehicles cluster on Mary Alexander Road on the campus of University of North Carolina at Charlotte after a shooting. Photo: AP
‘Run. Hide. Fight’: two dead, four injured after University of North Carolina shooting
- Suspect taken into custody is a 22-year-old man who had moved to Charlotte two years ago with his father
- About three hours after the shooting, police said all university buildings had been searched and secured. The university postponed final exams
