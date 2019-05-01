Sarah Kuhnen speaks for Justice for Justine after police officer Mohamed Noor is found guilty in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Photo: Tribune News Service
Questions over race-based ruling surface after black US policeman’s conviction for shooting white Australian woman
- Mohamed Noor testified that he and his partner heard a loud bang on their squad car that startled them, and that he fired ‘to stop the threat’
- While some in the community said the officer ‘was going to jail no matter what because he’s black’, lawyers dismissed the suggestion as ‘simply not true’
