Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Congress grills US Attorney General William Barr in wake of Robert Mueller’s bombshell letter on Donald Trump investigation report

  • Barr pushes back at calls for his resignation amid claims he sowed ‘public confusion about critical aspects’ of Mueller report on Trump-Russia investigation
  • Testifying for first time since report was released, attorney general defends controversial attempts to summarise its findings
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:29am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 3:32am, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Special Counsel Robert Mueller frustrated with Attorney General Barr over portrayal of Trump-Russia probe findings

  • In a letter to the US Justice Department, he said nothing in Barr’s summary was inaccurate, but he was frustrated over the lack of context and resulting media coverage
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:15am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 9:39pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.