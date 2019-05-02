Channels

A combination image showing Walter Huang (left), an Apple engineer whose Tesla was on autopilot mode when it crashed into a concrete median in California in March 2018. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

Tesla sued by family of Apple engineer Walter Huang, who died in fiery autopilot crash

  • They are alleging wrongful death and negligence stemming from failures and false promises regarding vehicle’s driver-assistance system
  • Software misread lane lines, failed to detect concrete median and failed to brake car, instead accelerating it into median, lawyers say
Topic |   Tesla
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:43am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 6:43am, 2 May, 2019

Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Society

Tesla Model S explodes in Chinese car park, prompting investigation as shocking video shows fireball engulfing vehicle

  • Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
  • Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
Topic |   Tesla
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:54pm, 25 Apr, 2019

