A combination image showing Walter Huang (left), an Apple engineer whose Tesla was on autopilot mode when it crashed into a concrete median in California in March 2018. Photo: Handout
Tesla sued by family of Apple engineer Walter Huang, who died in fiery autopilot crash
- They are alleging wrongful death and negligence stemming from failures and false promises regarding vehicle’s driver-assistance system
- Software misread lane lines, failed to detect concrete median and failed to brake car, instead accelerating it into median, lawyers say
Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Tesla Model S explodes in Chinese car park, prompting investigation as shocking video shows fireball engulfing vehicle
- Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
- Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
