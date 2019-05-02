Jerry Chun Shing Lee is one of three former intelligence officers accused of spying for China in the past two years. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong resident Jerry Chun Shing Lee, an ex-CIA officer, pleads guilty to spying for China
- Lee admits he conspired to spy for China and unlawfully retained classified information
- Lee faces a maximum sentence of life in prison; plea deal may limit the time to 21 years
Topic | Espionage
