A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts. Photo: Reuters
‘The starting pistol on a new cold war’: US signs more than US$1 billion in missile contracts in just three months
- Purchases follow US President Donald Trump’s announcement in October that the country would leave the INF agreement
Topic | Russia
People watch a photo showing North Korea's ‘missile launch’ on Thursday. Photo: AP
North Korea’s ‘new guided weapon’ designed for ground combat, not a ballistic missile, says South’s military
- North’s news agency claimed the test-firing was of ‘weighty significance’ but did not specify the type of weapon
- US did not register any indication of a launch of any type of short-range tactical weapon
Topic | North Korea
