US Attorney General William Barr testifies at the Senate. Photo: Xinhua
Democrats denounce US Attorney General William Barr for skipping House hearing as tensions rise over Russia investigation
- Justice Department spokeswoman said Barr had declined to appear because ‘Nadler’s insistence on having staff question the attorney general ... is inappropriate’
US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Congress grills US Attorney General William Barr in wake of Robert Mueller’s bombshell letter on Donald Trump investigation report
- Barr pushes back at calls for his resignation amid claims he sowed ‘public confusion about critical aspects’ of Mueller report on Trump-Russia investigation
- Testifying for first time since report was released, attorney general defends controversial attempts to summarise its findings
