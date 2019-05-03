Channels

A Dongfeng Motor Group Co. AX7 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 17. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

‘We don’t want that weakness exposed’: US Senator Lisa Murkowski seeks new law to offset China’s dominance in electric vehicle supply chains

  • Chair of Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee to introduce Minerals Security Act with fellow senator Joe Manchin
  • China produces nearly two-thirds of world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of world’s lithium processing facilities
Topic |   Electric cars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:42am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:42am, 3 May, 2019

In this file photo from April 25, 2018, a visitor takes a closer look at the Sylphy Zero Emission during the start of Auto China 2018 in Beijing. Nissan and its Chinese partner will display the Sylphy, an all-electric model designed for China that went on sale in August, at the Shanghai auto show. Photo: AP
Companies

China’s electric vehicle ambitions to take centre stage at Shanghai auto show

  • Chinese purchases of pure electric and hybrid sedans and SUVs soared 60 per cent to 1.3 million last year
  • Carmakers to display dozens of electric cars, from luxury SUVs to micro-compacts priced under US$10,000
Topic |   Electric cars
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:25pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 18 Apr, 2019

