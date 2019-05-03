Channels

Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Chinese teenager Sherry Guo’s parents paid US$1.2 million to get her into Yale. So why haven’t they been charged in US college admissions scandal?

  • Admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer wrote fake application describing Guo as a top-notch soccer player and bribed US coach to submit it
  • Family’s lawyer James Spertus says they were duped by ‘bad actor’ exploiting language barriers and their unfamiliarity with US higher education system
Topic |   Education
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:22am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 3 May, 2019

A Chinese family reportedly paid a “fixer” US$6.5 million to assure their child’s admission into Stanford University. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese family reportedly paid US$6.5 million to ‘fixer’ for admission into Stanford

  • Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times say the Beijing family has not been charged
  • The payment was made in the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions case, which ensnared families, coaches and administrators across the US
Topic |   Crime
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 6:29am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:40pm, 2 May, 2019

