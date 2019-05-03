Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post
Chinese teenager Sherry Guo’s parents paid US$1.2 million to get her into Yale. So why haven’t they been charged in US college admissions scandal?
- Admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer wrote fake application describing Guo as a top-notch soccer player and bribed US coach to submit it
- Family’s lawyer James Spertus says they were duped by ‘bad actor’ exploiting language barriers and their unfamiliarity with US higher education system
Topic | Education
Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post
A Chinese family reportedly paid a “fixer” US$6.5 million to assure their child’s admission into Stanford University. Photo: AP
Chinese family reportedly paid US$6.5 million to ‘fixer’ for admission into Stanford
- Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times say the Beijing family has not been charged
- The payment was made in the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions case, which ensnared families, coaches and administrators across the US
Topic | Crime
A Chinese family reportedly paid a “fixer” US$6.5 million to assure their child’s admission into Stanford University. Photo: AP