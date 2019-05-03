James Cole (left), lead defence lawyer for Huawei, leaves court with colleagues Michael Levy (centre) and David Bitkower (right) in March. Photo: AFP
US seeks to disqualify Huawei lead defence lawyer James Cole in bank fraud and sanctions violations case
- Prosecutors filed a sealed, classified motion to remove Cole, a former US deputy attorney general
Britain's ousted defence secretary Gavin Williamson leaves Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘I have been completely and utterly screwed’: ousted British defense secretary Gavin Williamson hits back after being sacked over Huawei leak
- Former government chief whip denies the leaking of confidential discussions over Huawei’s roll in the UK’s 5G network
- Spokesman for Theresa May says ‘this was not about what was leaked, it was about where this was leaked from’
