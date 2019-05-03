A combination of pictures created on Monday shows right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (left), commentator Alex Jones (centre) and religious leader Louis Farrakhan (right). Image: AFP
Facebook and Instagram ban Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, InfoWars’ Alex Jones and other controversial figures for hate speech
- Company did not give details on what led to bans, but said Jones, Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer had promoted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes
- Move suggests Facebook is taking firmer stance against spread of hate speech and misinformation on its platform but is likely to draw fire from far right
