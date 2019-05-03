Channels

A combination of pictures created on Monday shows right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (left), commentator Alex Jones (centre) and religious leader Louis Farrakhan (right). Image: AFP
United States & Canada

Facebook and Instagram ban Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, InfoWars’ Alex Jones and other controversial figures for hate speech

  • Company did not give details on what led to bans, but said Jones, Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer had promoted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes
  • Move suggests Facebook is taking firmer stance against spread of hate speech and misinformation on its platform but is likely to draw fire from far right
Topic |   Facebook
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:46am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 3 May, 2019

A combination of pictures created on Monday shows right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (left), commentator Alex Jones (centre) and religious leader Louis Farrakhan (right). Image: AFP
In this file photo taken on January 15, 2019, the logo of social network Facebook is displayed on a smartphone in Nantes, western France. Photo: AFP
Apps & Social

Facebook outlines steps towards building a privacy-focused platform, in nod to China’s WeChat

  • The changes on Facebook are putting its Groups, which can be public or private, at the centre of the platform
Topic |   Facebook
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 3:44pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 5:32pm, 1 May, 2019

In this file photo taken on January 15, 2019, the logo of social network Facebook is displayed on a smartphone in Nantes, western France. Photo: AFP
