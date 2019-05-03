Chinese and American flags displayed on top of a trishaw in Beijing in September 2018. Photo: AP
Hope fades that US-China deal will substantively tackle subsidies
- US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs Myron Brilliant says two sides are struggling to close the gap issues such as how to roll back tariffs
- Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is set to arrive in Washington next week to begin what could be final round of talks
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he hoped the next rounds of trade talks with China would either produce a deal or a recommendation to “move on”. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he hopes the next trade talks will bring a deal or a decision to ‘move on’
- The treasury secretary tells Fox Business that talks, which resume Tuesday in Beijing, making progress, more work needed
- ‘There is a strong desire from both sides to see if we can wrap this up or move on,’ Mnuchin said
