Chinese and American flags displayed on top of a trishaw in Beijing in September 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Hope fades that US-China deal will substantively tackle subsidies

  • US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs Myron Brilliant says two sides are struggling to close the gap issues such as how to roll back tariffs
  • Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is set to arrive in Washington next week to begin what could be final round of talks
Published: 6:51am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 6:50am, 3 May, 2019

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he hoped the next rounds of trade talks with China would either produce a deal or a recommendation to “move on”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he hopes the next trade talks will bring a deal or a decision to ‘move on’

  • The treasury secretary tells Fox Business that talks, which resume Tuesday in Beijing, making progress, more work needed
  • ‘There is a strong desire from both sides to see if we can wrap this up or move on,’ Mnuchin said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 11:26pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:20am, 30 Apr, 2019

