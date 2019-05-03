Channels

Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019. President Donald Trump's selection for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Stephen Moore, said he is "all in" for the central bank despite growing objections to his potential nomination among Senate Republicans. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Stephen Moore was Donald Trump’s latest choice to join Federal reserve board. Now he’s withdrawn

  • Another candidate, businessman and long-shot presidential candidate Herman Cain, last week pulled out of the process to fill one of two remaining openings on the central bank board
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:05am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 3 May, 2019

United States & Canada

Herman Cain unable: Donald Trump stumbles in bid to reshape Fed

  • Herman Cain withdraws his candidacy for an empty seat on the US Federal Reserve board
  • Economists and critics expressed concerns about loyalists of Trump serving on the traditionally non-partisan central bank
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:48am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:58pm, 23 Apr, 2019

