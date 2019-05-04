US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsink in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discuss Mueller report, North Korea, Venezuela and possible nuclear accord over the phone
- In conversation that lasted more than an hour, leaders talked about new or extended nuclear agreement, potentially involving China
- Discussion touched on special counsel’s report on Russian interference in 2016 US presidential campaign
North Korea said it test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon” and demanded that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin and the exploiting of great power politics
- Edward Howell writes that North Korean diplomacy with Russia not only pits that country against the US, but puts China in the mix, too
