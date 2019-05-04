Channels

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsink in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discuss Mueller report, North Korea, Venezuela and possible nuclear accord over the phone

  • In conversation that lasted more than an hour, leaders talked about new or extended nuclear agreement, potentially involving China
  • Discussion touched on special counsel’s report on Russian interference in 2016 US presidential campaign
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:14am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 4 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsink in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
North Korea said it test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon" and demanded that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin and the exploiting of great power politics

  • Edward Howell writes that North Korean diplomacy with Russia not only pits that country against the US, but puts China in the mix, too
Topic |   North Korea
Edward Howell

Edward Howell  

Published: 4:59pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 28 Apr, 2019

North Korea said it test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon” and demanded that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. Photo: AP
