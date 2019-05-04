Channels

Cindy Warmbier, mother of Otto Warmbier, speaking at a seminar on North Korean abductees in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Cancer on the Earth’: late US student Otto Warmbier’s mother wants more pressure put on North Korea over abductees

  • Cindy Warmbier’s son fell into a coma after being jailed in North Korea for taking down poster; he died soon after returning to US
  • Case back in spotlight after reports that US agreed to pay US$2 million hospital bill before Otto Warmbier was released
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 2:24am, 4 May, 2019

Cindy Warmbier, mother of Otto Warmbier, speaking at a seminar on North Korean abductees in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Otto Warmbier attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released in February 2016. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
United States & Canada

US should keep promise to pay North Korea’s US$2 million hospital bill for Otto Warmbier, says ex-diplomat Joseph Yun, who secured student’s release

  • Former special envoy confirms he signed agreement with North Koreans for payment before Warmbier was flown out of Pyongyang in a coma in 2017
  • US President Donald Trump says ‘no money was paid’, but has not addressed whether commitment was made over bill
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:45am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Otto Warmbier attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released in February 2016. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
