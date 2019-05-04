A joint being prepared in Cremers coffee shop in the Netherlands on April 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
First-time marijuana users nearly double in Canada after legalisation
- National Cannabis Survey shows 646,000 tried pot for first time in first quarter of 2019, compared to 327,000 in same period last year
- Initial figures suggest illicit drug sales are falling, with fewer users reporting they obtained drug from illegal sources
Topic | Canada
A joint being prepared in Cremers coffee shop in the Netherlands on April 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Customers queue up outside a cannabis shop in Ottawa, Canada on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Back by dope demand: Canadian cannabis users return to black market as legal shops struggle with supply
- Getting rid of black market was a key aim of PM Justin Trudeau’s legalisation plan, but government admits there are ‘clearly still issues in the supply chain’
Topic | Drugs
Customers queue up outside a cannabis shop in Ottawa, Canada on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg