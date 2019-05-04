Channels

A joint being prepared in Cremers coffee shop in the Netherlands on April 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

First-time marijuana users nearly double in Canada after legalisation

  • National Cannabis Survey shows 646,000 tried pot for first time in first quarter of 2019, compared to 327,000 in same period last year
  • Initial figures suggest illicit drug sales are falling, with fewer users reporting they obtained drug from illegal sources
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:41am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 2:40am, 4 May, 2019

A joint being prepared in Cremers coffee shop in the Netherlands on April 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Customers queue up outside a cannabis shop in Ottawa, Canada on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Back by dope demand: Canadian cannabis users return to black market as legal shops struggle with supply

  • Getting rid of black market was a key aim of PM Justin Trudeau’s legalisation plan, but government admits there are ‘clearly still issues in the supply chain’
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:35pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Customers queue up outside a cannabis shop in Ottawa, Canada on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
