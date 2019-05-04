Channels

Biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration take tissue and skin samples from a decomposing grey whale in April 2016. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
United States & Canada

Grey whales are starving to death in the Pacific – and scientists can’t figure out why

  • Thirty-one dead grey whales have been spotted along US west coast since January, the most for this time of year since 2000
  • Death toll expected to climb through May as animals continue annual migration from Mexico to their icy feeding grounds in the Arctic
Topic |   Animals
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:00am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 4 May, 2019

The white whale in its harness harassing a fishing boat. Photo: NRK
Europe

Is this whale a member of Russia’s secret underwater special ops force?

  • White whale wearing a harness has been harassing Norwegian fishing boats and experts suspect it was trained for military missions
Topic |   Defence
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 3:23pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 29 Apr, 2019

