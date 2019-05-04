Channels

People visit a Tesla booth at the Auto Shanghai motor show on April 16. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US rejects Tesla’s bid to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made Model 3 ‘brain’ in one of 1,000 product denials linked to ‘Made in China 2025’ plan

  • Move illustrates attempt to thwart Beijing’s efforts to develop hi-tech industries that Washington alleges benefited from theft of US intellectual property
  • Programme aimed at growing China’s prowess in 10 strategic sectors dominated by US is central to trade negotiations and American demands
Topic |   Tesla
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:14am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 6:14am, 4 May, 2019

Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” plan. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Forget about Donald Trump’s trade war – China’s manufacturers face bigger threats, says drafter of ‘Made in China 2025’

  • Gu Qiang, who helped craft the industrial modernisation plan, says structural issues at firms could hamper China’s pursuit of hi-tech manufacturing dominance
  • Companies also face major challenges over surging labour and financing costs, he says
Topic |   Made in China 2025
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:51am, 20 Apr, 2019

