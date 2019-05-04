People visit a Tesla booth at the Auto Shanghai motor show on April 16. Photo: Reuters
US rejects Tesla’s bid to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made Model 3 ‘brain’ in one of 1,000 product denials linked to ‘Made in China 2025’ plan
- Move illustrates attempt to thwart Beijing’s efforts to develop hi-tech industries that Washington alleges benefited from theft of US intellectual property
- Programme aimed at growing China’s prowess in 10 strategic sectors dominated by US is central to trade negotiations and American demands
Topic | Tesla
People visit a Tesla booth at the Auto Shanghai motor show on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” plan. Photo: Xinhua
Forget about Donald Trump’s trade war – China’s manufacturers face bigger threats, says drafter of ‘Made in China 2025’
- Gu Qiang, who helped craft the industrial modernisation plan, says structural issues at firms could hamper China’s pursuit of hi-tech manufacturing dominance
- Companies also face major challenges over surging labour and financing costs, he says
Topic | Made in China 2025
Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” plan. Photo: Xinhua