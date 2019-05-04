Anti-government protesters in Caracas, capital of Venezuela. Photo: Washington Post
US still considering military intervention in Venezuela
- Washington is seeking the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro and has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as president
- The Pentagon has no direct role in Venezuela but has been consulting the White House on ways it can support US diplomacy and prepare for contingencies
Topic | United States
