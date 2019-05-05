US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
‘No man is above the law’: US presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke calls to impeach President Donald Trump
- Declaration follows release of Mueller report into possible Russian collusion
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May 2018 .Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani says impeachment would be ‘the best thing’ for Donald Trump politically, as Democrats stand divided after Mueller report
- Proceedings would give US president a boost ahead of 2020 election and paint him as victim of ‘witch hunt’, Trump’s lawyer says
- Comments come ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned conference call with House Democrats to discuss possibility of impeachment
