US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘No man is above the law’: US presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke calls to impeach President Donald Trump

  • Declaration follows release of Mueller report into possible Russian collusion
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 5:39am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 5:39am, 5 May, 2019

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May 2018 .Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Rudy Giuliani says impeachment would be ‘the best thing’ for Donald Trump politically, as Democrats stand divided after Mueller report

  • Proceedings would give US president a boost ahead of 2020 election and paint him as victim of ‘witch hunt’, Trump’s lawyer says
  • Comments come ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned conference call with House Democrats to discuss possibility of impeachment
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:46am, 23 Apr, 2019

