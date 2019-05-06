US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
In abrupt move, Donald Trump says 10 percent China tariffs will rise to 25 percent on Friday
- Trump announced the move on Twitter, suggesting he was not satisfied with the pace of negotiations
- Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy, Liu He, returns to Washington this week for what could be a closing round of trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war
Intel, the world’s second-largest chip maker, generates nearly a quarter of its revenue from China. Photo: Reuters
The trade war rumbles on – but US chip makers are cautiously optimistic despite lingering soft demand
- Major US chip companies have moved on from trade war worries that had weighed heavily on business last year
- Soft orders seen continuing as China works through a glut of supply stretching back to last year
