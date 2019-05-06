A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. Photo: Reuters
Boeing inadvertently made 737 MAX alert optional, denies there was a safety risk after fatal Lion Air crash last October
- Boeing said it only discovered once deliveries of the 737 MAX had begun in 2017 that the alert in question was optional instead of standard as it had intended
Topic | Aviation
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California. Photo: Reuters
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane being built for Oman Air at Boeing’s assembly facility in Renton, Washington. Photo: AP
US considered grounding some Boeing 737 MAX planes last year, source claims
- Federal Aviation Administration said to have known about a problem blamed on two crashes after the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia
- Boeing also didn’t tell Southwest Airlines – the biggest user of 737 MAX planes – that it had turned off a safety feature
Topic | Aviation
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane being built for Oman Air at Boeing’s assembly facility in Renton, Washington. Photo: AP