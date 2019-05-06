Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

FBI Director Robert Mueller (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump backtracks, says Special Counsel Mueller should not testify on Russia probe

  • President took to Twitter to say that Mueller should not testify and there should be ‘no redos for the Dems’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:56am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

FBI Director Robert Mueller (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Special counsel Robert Mueller said that, in his view, the constitutional limitations on his role prevented him from charging Donald Trump with a crime, though he stated plainly that the report did not exonerate the president either. Photo: AP
Letters

The Mueller Report: or how Trump was let off the hook

  • The special counsel had enough evidence to question the president directly. His reasons for not doing so are pathetically inadequate
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Letters

Letters  

Published: 2:00am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Special counsel Robert Mueller said that, in his view, the constitutional limitations on his role prevented him from charging Donald Trump with a crime, though he stated plainly that the report did not exonerate the president either. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.