FBI Director Robert Mueller (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump backtracks, says Special Counsel Mueller should not testify on Russia probe
- President took to Twitter to say that Mueller should not testify and there should be ‘no redos for the Dems’
Special counsel Robert Mueller said that, in his view, the constitutional limitations on his role prevented him from charging Donald Trump with a crime, though he stated plainly that the report did not exonerate the president either. Photo: AP
The Mueller Report: or how Trump was let off the hook
- The special counsel had enough evidence to question the president directly. His reasons for not doing so are pathetically inadequate
