The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to Palma Bay in the Balearic Islands on April 16. Photo: EPA
US dispatches aircraft carrier to Middle East over unspecified Iran threats
- National security adviser John Bolton said the move was in response to ‘a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings’
- A defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said there had been ‘clear indications’ of a possible attack
US soldiers on patrol in northern Syria in November. Photo: Reuters
Iran designates all US troops in Middle East terrorists
- The law specifically labels the United States Central Command, responsible for America’s military operations in the Middle East, a terrorist organisation
- It was not clear what the impact of the new law might be on US forces or their operations
