The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to Palma Bay in the Balearic Islands on April 16. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

US dispatches aircraft carrier to Middle East over unspecified Iran threats

  • National security adviser John Bolton said the move was in response to ‘a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings’
  • A defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said there had been ‘clear indications’ of a possible attack
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:42pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 6 May, 2019

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during its visit to Palma Bay in the Balearic Islands on April 16. Photo: EPA
US soldiers on patrol in northern Syria in November. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran designates all US troops in Middle East terrorists

  • The law specifically labels the United States Central Command, responsible for America’s military operations in the Middle East, a terrorist organisation
  • It was not clear what the impact of the new law might be on US forces or their operations
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:28pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 30 Apr, 2019

US soldiers on patrol in northern Syria in November. Photo: Reuters
