SCMP
A soldier holds a machine gun as he patrols the Russian northern military base on Kotelny Island, beyond the Arctic Circle on April 3. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Entitled to exactly nothing’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns China and Russia against aggression in Arctic

  • Pompeo says China’s attempts to inject itself into the region’s affairs by pushing infrastructure projects, commercial investments must be checked
  • Chinese Arctic affairs representative Gao Feng dismisses warning, says countries should be free do deal with China as they wish
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:30am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 7 May, 2019

The latest paper from the US Department of Defence discusses China’s rapid growth as a naval power, its interests in the Arctic and its challenge to the US as a military power. Photo: Reuters
Military

US defence report flags China’s expanding military reach in the Arctic

  • Assessment says ‘Polar Silk Road’ means increased Chinese submarine presence
  • Pentagon says large-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan would strain the PLA’s resources
Topic |   China's military weapons
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:40pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 9:43pm, 3 May, 2019

