A soldier holds a machine gun as he patrols the Russian northern military base on Kotelny Island, beyond the Arctic Circle on April 3. Photo: AFP
‘Entitled to exactly nothing’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns China and Russia against aggression in Arctic
- Pompeo says China’s attempts to inject itself into the region’s affairs by pushing infrastructure projects, commercial investments must be checked
- Chinese Arctic affairs representative Gao Feng dismisses warning, says countries should be free do deal with China as they wish
The latest paper from the US Department of Defence discusses China’s rapid growth as a naval power, its interests in the Arctic and its challenge to the US as a military power. Photo: Reuters
US defence report flags China’s expanding military reach in the Arctic
- Assessment says ‘Polar Silk Road’ means increased Chinese submarine presence
- Pentagon says large-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan would strain the PLA’s resources
