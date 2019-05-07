US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump discusses North Korea with Japan’s Shinzo Abe after latest weapons tests raise doubts about denuclearisation talks
- Japanese prime minister says US and Japan will ‘respond together’ to North Korea going forward
- US State Department takes aim at North Korea’s human rights record, criticising government for ‘egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms’
Topic | North Korea
Rocket launchers firing during a test of weapons in an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 4, 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will ramp up missile tests until Trump softens on denuclearisation: analysts
- North Korea’s recent short-range missile tests could mark the start of more provocative launches of long-range missiles if Washington continues having a tough stance, experts say
Rocket launchers firing during a test of weapons in an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 4, 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP