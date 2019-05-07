Channels

US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Donald Trump discusses North Korea with Japan’s Shinzo Abe after latest weapons tests raise doubts about denuclearisation talks

  • Japanese prime minister says US and Japan will ‘respond together’ to North Korea going forward
  • US State Department takes aim at North Korea’s human rights record, criticising government for ‘egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:57am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 3:57am, 7 May, 2019

Rocket launchers firing during a test of weapons in an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 4, 2019. Photo: KCNA via AFP
East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will ramp up missile tests until Trump softens on denuclearisation: analysts

  • North Korea’s recent short-range missile tests could mark the start of more provocative launches of long-range missiles if Washington continues having a tough stance, experts say
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 6 May, 2019

