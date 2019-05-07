Sterling Nesbitt, an assistant professor of geobiology at Virginia Tech, sits for a photo next to the fossilised bones of Suskityrannus hazelae in March. Photo: Erin Williams/Virginia Tech via AP
The tiny Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur cousin humans could look down on
- The new dinosaur is called Suskityrannus hazelae, named after the indigenous Zuni language word for coyote
- The newly discovered cousin weighed between 45 and 90 pounds and only reached the 3-foot height (91cm) of a toddler
An artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa. Image: Oksana Vernygora/University of Alberta
Nightmare crab with cartoon eyes: scientists discover bizarre crustacean from the time of the dinosaurs
- Called ‘Callichimaera perplexa’, or ‘perplexing beautiful chimera’, the cute but peculiar critter swam the seas 95 million years ago
- Unusual creature with wrench-like claws and bulbous eyes could make scientists ‘rethink what a crab is’
