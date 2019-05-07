Channels

Sterling Nesbitt, an assistant professor of geobiology at Virginia Tech, sits for a photo next to the fossilised bones of Suskityrannus hazelae in March. Photo: Erin Williams/Virginia Tech via AP
United States & Canada

The tiny Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur cousin humans could look down on

  • The new dinosaur is called Suskityrannus hazelae, named after the indigenous Zuni language word for coyote
  • The newly discovered cousin weighed between 45 and 90 pounds and only reached the 3-foot height (91cm) of a toddler
Topic |   Science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 7 May, 2019

Sterling Nesbitt, an assistant professor of geobiology at Virginia Tech, sits for a photo next to the fossilised bones of Suskityrannus hazelae in March. Photo: Erin Williams/Virginia Tech via AP
An artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa. Image: Oksana Vernygora/University of Alberta
United States & Canada

Nightmare crab with cartoon eyes: scientists discover bizarre crustacean from the time of the dinosaurs

  • Called ‘Callichimaera perplexa’, or ‘perplexing beautiful chimera’, the cute but peculiar critter swam the seas 95 million years ago
  • Unusual creature with wrench-like claws and bulbous eyes could make scientists ‘rethink what a crab is’
Topic |   Americas
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:16am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 26 Apr, 2019

An artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa. Image: Oksana Vernygora/University of Alberta
