Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) gestures as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) chats with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US says China reneging on trade commitments, talks continue
- US negotiators recommending additional tariffs on Chinese goods if agreement not reached by Friday
- A delegation from China will be in Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) gestures as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) chats with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
In abrupt move, Donald Trump says 10 per cent China tariffs will rise to 25 per cent on Friday
- Trump announced the move on Twitter, suggesting he was not satisfied with the pace of negotiations
- Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy, Liu He, returns to Washington this week for what could be a closing round of trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters