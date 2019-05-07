Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) gestures as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) chats with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US says China reneging on trade commitments, talks continue

  • US negotiators recommending additional tariffs on Chinese goods if agreement not reached by Friday
  • A delegation from China will be in Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:19am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 5:27am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) gestures as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) chats with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

In abrupt move, Donald Trump says 10 per cent China tariffs will rise to 25 per cent on Friday

  • Trump announced the move on Twitter, suggesting he was not satisfied with the pace of negotiations
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy, Liu He, returns to Washington this week for what could be a closing round of trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 1:22am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:52am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.