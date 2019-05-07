US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a fintech and banking conference in Virginia in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refuses to release Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, setting stage for lengthy court battle
- Official says request for president’s documents ‘lacks legitimate legislative purpose’
- Democrats are also preparing to cite Attorney General William Barr with contempt over refusal to release full Mueller report
Topic | Donald Trump
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a fintech and banking conference in Virginia in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
A trader works the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street whipsawed by Donald Trump’s surprise threat of additional tariffs on Chinese goods
- The rebound in US stocks ‘leads me to think that while the markets are saying this isn’t much fun, this is still likely to blow over’, an analyst says
- Carnage carry-over from Asian and European trading fades with US markets modestly weaker
Topic | US-China trade war
A trader works the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters