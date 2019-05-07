Channels

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a fintech and banking conference in Virginia in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refuses to release Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, setting stage for lengthy court battle

  • Official says request for president’s documents ‘lacks legitimate legislative purpose’
  • Democrats are also preparing to cite Attorney General William Barr with contempt over refusal to release full Mueller report
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:13am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 7 May, 2019

A trader works the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street whipsawed by Donald Trump’s surprise threat of additional tariffs on Chinese goods

  • The rebound in US stocks ‘leads me to think that while the markets are saying this isn’t much fun, this is still likely to blow over’, an analyst says
  • Carnage carry-over from Asian and European trading fades with US markets modestly weaker
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 5:36am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 7 May, 2019

