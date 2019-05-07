Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (left) leaves federal court on Monday with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. Photo: Reuters
‘Better than a Malaysian jail’: ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng pleads not guilty to 1MDB charges in New York
- The Philippines citizen, who is accused of conspiring to launder money and bribe officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, was released on US$20 million bail
- Originally jailed in Kuala Lumpur, Ng was extradited to the US on Friday
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Malaysia
