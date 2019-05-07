Channels

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (left) leaves federal court on Monday with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Better than a Malaysian jail’: ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng pleads not guilty to 1MDB charges in New York

  • The Philippines citizen, who is accused of conspiring to launder money and bribe officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, was released on US$20 million bail
  • Originally jailed in Kuala Lumpur, Ng was extradited to the US on Friday
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:36am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 7:36am, 7 May, 2019

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (left) leaves federal court on Monday with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia sends ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to US to face charges

  • Huge sums of public money were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB and used to buy everything from yachts to artwork
  • Goldman’s role is under scrutiny as it helped arrange US$6.5 billion in bonds for the fund
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:57pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:34pm, 6 May, 2019

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
