Michael Behenna with some goats on his farm in Oklahoma. Photo: The Washington Post
Donald Trump pardons former soldier Michael Behenna who was convicted of murdering prisoner in Iraq
- Behenna stripped, interrogated then shot the man dead. White House statement said pardon had support of military and was ‘entirely deserving’
Topic | Donald Trump
Michael Behenna with some goats on his farm in Oklahoma. Photo: The Washington Post
US Navy Seal Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher. Photo: Facebook
Elite US Navy Seal Edward Gallagher facing war crimes charges for killings in Iraq
- Members of his platoon were so disturbed by his behaviour they are said to have tampered with his sniper rifle to make it less accurate
Topic | Crime
US Navy Seal Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher. Photo: Facebook