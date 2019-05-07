The Dragon approaching the space station. Photo: AP
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques ‘catches’ SpaceX supply capsule using International Space Station’s giant robot arm
- ‘Dragon’ arrived at the station after weekend launch and will stay there for a month while it gets filled with science samples
An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP
Israeli spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ crashes into moon as engine fails minutes from touchdown
- Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included, had gathered to watch country’s bid to become fourth nation make a lunar landing
- Privately funded US$100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL and funded mostly by philanthropists such as Morris Kahn and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
