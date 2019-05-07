US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Arctic Council summit in Finland on May 7. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancels Germany visit after sinking Arctic accord over climate change differences
- A spokeswoman for the US State Department cited ‘pressing issues’ as the reason for the cancellation, without giving further details
- Earlier on his European tour, Pompeo had attended an Arctic Council meeting where he refused to sign an agreement because of climate change wording
