Police vehicles outside STEM School Highlands Ranch after a shooting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘He pulled a pistol out of a guitar case’: two arrested for US school shooting that injured at least seven near Columbine

  • Victim says one gunman walked into classroom and opened fire, while another shooter was already in the room
  • Authorities say there is a possible eighth victim; no details on severity of injuries available
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:09am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:08am, 8 May, 2019

Police vehicles outside STEM School Highlands Ranch after a shooting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Local Public House in Plano, Texas. Photo: Twitter
United States & Canada

Bartender Lindsey Glass charged for serving gunman alcohol before deadly Dallas shooting rampage

  • Texas law says its is illegal for anyone to serve alcohol to a ‘habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person’
  • Police claim Glass kept serving the man drinks even while he was spinning a large knife on the top of the bar
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:44pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 2:04pm, 5 May, 2019

Local Public House in Plano, Texas. Photo: Twitter
