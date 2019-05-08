Police vehicles outside STEM School Highlands Ranch after a shooting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
‘He pulled a pistol out of a guitar case’: two arrested for US school shooting that injured at least seven near Columbine
- Victim says one gunman walked into classroom and opened fire, while another shooter was already in the room
- Authorities say there is a possible eighth victim; no details on severity of injuries available
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Police vehicles outside STEM School Highlands Ranch after a shooting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Local Public House in Plano, Texas. Photo: Twitter
Bartender Lindsey Glass charged for serving gunman alcohol before deadly Dallas shooting rampage
- Texas law says its is illegal for anyone to serve alcohol to a ‘habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person’
- Police claim Glass kept serving the man drinks even while he was spinning a large knife on the top of the bar
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Local Public House in Plano, Texas. Photo: Twitter