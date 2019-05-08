A courtroom sketch showing former self-help guru Keith Raniere (right) looking on during questioning by Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza (left) of a witness on Tuesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
US sex cult founder Keith Raniere was a ‘predator’ who preyed on young women but ‘compared himself to Einstein and Gandhi’
- Witness ‘Sylvie’, 32, tells court she was told to seduce founder, send nude photos, as part of NXIVM group’s ‘master-slave programme’
- Victims included three Mexican sisters, one of whom was only 15, prosecutors say
A courtroom sketch from April last year showing Keith Raniere (centre), leader of the secretive group NXIVM. Photo: AP
