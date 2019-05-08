US President Donald Trump waves after speaking to members of the media before boarding Marine One. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s businesses lost US$1 billion from 1985 to 1994, tax records show
- A real estate magnate who turned over the running of his businesses to his sons after his election in 2016, Trump touted his business acumen and negotiating skills on the campaign trail
- He broke with a decades-old precedent by refusing to release his tax returns as a presidential candidate in 2016 or since being elected
