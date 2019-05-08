A protester against regime change in Venezuela flashes a sign from inside the Venezuela Embassy in Washington. Photo: EPA
With diplomats gone, Venezuelan in Washington taken over by American activists supporting embattled President Nicolas Maduro
- The president invited the American activists into the embassy as the US and another 50 countries recognised opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president
- The Trump administration has said the activists are trespassing and need to leave, but they remain, sleeping, eating, bathing and keeping up a busy schedule
Topic | Venezuela
A protester against regime change in Venezuela flashes a sign from inside the Venezuela Embassy in Washington. Photo: EPA