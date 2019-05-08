Channels

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain
United States & Canada

US regulators under scrutiny as they look to punish Facebook with possible US$5 billion fine

  • As Federal Trade Commission looks to take unprecedented action against the social media giant, Congress is looking into their operations
Topic |   Facebook
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain
Facebook has unveiled a redesign that focuses on the Groups feature of its main social network, doubling down on a successful but controversial part of its namesake app and another sign that Facebook is moving toward more private, intimate communication. Photo: Bloomberg
Policy

Facebook ‘labels’ many posts by hand as part of efforts to ‘train’ AI software, putting the spotlight on privacy

  • The Wipro work in India is among about 200 content labelling projects that Facebook has at any time, employing thousands of people globally
Topic |   Facebook
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:05pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:05pm, 6 May, 2019

Facebook has unveiled a redesign that focuses on the Groups feature of its main social network, doubling down on a successful but controversial part of its namesake app and another sign that Facebook is moving toward more private, intimate communication. Photo: Bloomberg
