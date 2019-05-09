US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate
- Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
- White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the head of Iran nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9. Photo: EPA
Iran to end curbs on uranium enrichment stockpile if it cannot bypass US sanctions
- Move is part of a package of measures announced by Iran in response to the sweeping unilateral sanctions reimposed by Washington in the 12 months since it quit a 2015 nuclear agreement
- Iran also warned that if other parties to the agreement – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – failed to deliver on their commitments within 60 days, it would suspend other key limits
