Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate

  • Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
  • White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:39am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 4:58am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the head of Iran nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran to end curbs on uranium enrichment stockpile if it cannot bypass US sanctions

  • Move is part of a package of measures announced by Iran in response to the sweeping unilateral sanctions reimposed by Washington in the 12 months since it quit a 2015 nuclear agreement
  • Iran also warned that if other parties to the agreement – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – failed to deliver on their commitments within 60 days, it would suspend other key limits
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:41am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the head of Iran nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology on Iran National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.