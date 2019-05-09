Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump invokes executive privilege to block handover of full Mueller report, while House panel votes to hold William Barr in contempt

  • Judiciary committee challenges US president with recommendation that House cite attorney general for contempt of Congress for defying subpoena
  • Developments mark escalation of constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and are likely to trigger high-stakes court battle
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:40am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:40am, 9 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP
FBI Director Robert Mueller (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump backtracks, says Special Counsel Mueller should not testify on Russia probe

  • President took to Twitter to say that Mueller should not testify and there should be ‘no redos for the Dems’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:56am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 6 May, 2019

FBI Director Robert Mueller (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
