Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rally in February before US President Donald Trump addresses the audience in El Paso, Texas. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US Senate intelligence panel subpoenas Donald Trump Jr over Russian contacts and Trump Tower meeting in Moscow

  • Committee wants to question US president’s son about his congressional testimony, which was contradicted by ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:57am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:04am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rally in February before US President Donald Trump addresses the audience in El Paso, Texas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump invokes executive privilege to block handover of full Mueller report, while House panel votes to hold William Barr in contempt

  • Judiciary committee challenges US president with recommendation that House cite attorney general for contempt of Congress for defying subpoena
  • Developments mark escalation of constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and are likely to trigger high-stakes court battle
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:40am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:40am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.