Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rally in February before US President Donald Trump addresses the audience in El Paso, Texas. Photo: AFP
US Senate intelligence panel subpoenas Donald Trump Jr over Russian contacts and Trump Tower meeting in Moscow
- Committee wants to question US president’s son about his congressional testimony, which was contradicted by ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rally in February before US President Donald Trump addresses the audience in El Paso, Texas. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump invokes executive privilege to block handover of full Mueller report, while House panel votes to hold William Barr in contempt
- Judiciary committee challenges US president with recommendation that House cite attorney general for contempt of Congress for defying subpoena
- Developments mark escalation of constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and are likely to trigger high-stakes court battle
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks om the Rose Garden of the White House on May 1. Photo: AFP