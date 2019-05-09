A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
‘Lies, secrets and darkness’: sex cult ‘slave’ reveals how she was made to pose nude and seduce NXIVM leader Keith Raniere
- British woman tells court group founder performed oral sex on her ‘on a big bed with dirty white sheets’
- Women who joined organisation were expected to watch their weight and not ‘play victim’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A courtroom sketch showing former self-help guru Keith Raniere (right) looking on during questioning by Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza (left) of a witness on Tuesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
US sex cult founder Keith Raniere was a ‘predator’ who preyed on young women but ‘compared himself to Einstein and Gandhi’
- Witness ‘Sylvie’, 32, tells court she was told to seduce founder, send nude photos, as part of NXIVM group’s ‘master-slave programme’
- Victims included three Mexican sisters, one of whom was only 15, prosecutors say
