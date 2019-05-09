Channels

A courtroom sketch shows Keith Raniere, seated between his lawyers Paul DerOhannesian (left) and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on Tuesday. Image: Elizabeth Williams via AP
United States & Canada

‘Lies, secrets and darkness’: sex cult ‘slave’ reveals how she was made to pose nude and seduce NXIVM leader Keith Raniere

  • British woman tells court group founder performed oral sex on her ‘on a big bed with dirty white sheets’
  • Women who joined organisation were expected to watch their weight and not ‘play victim’
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:06am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 7:06am, 9 May, 2019

