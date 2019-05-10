Investigators from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the police inspecting a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: KCBS/KCAL-TV via AP
‘Beyond comprehension’: 1,000 guns seized from mansion in upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood
- Suspect Girard Damien Saenz, 57, arrested and faces a number of weapons-related charges including distributing, transporting and selling assault weapons
- House belongs to Cynthia Beck, who has three children with Gordon Getty, the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Investigators from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the police inspecting a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: KCBS/KCAL-TV via AP
Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation centre where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school. Photo: AP
‘He pulled a pistol out of a guitar case’: two arrested for US school shooting that killed one, wounded eight near Columbine
- Victim says one gunman walked into classroom and opened fire, while another shooter was already in the room
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation centre where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school. Photo: AP