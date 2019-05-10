Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander on Thursday. Photo: AP
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos unveils ‘Blue Moon’ project as he shoots for 2024 lunar landing
- Vehicle will be used to transport equipment, and possibly human beings, to the south pole of the Moon
- Lunar lander has been under development for three years and will carry self-driving rovers
Topic | Amazon
Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander on Thursday. Photo: AP
An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP
Israeli spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ crashes into moon as engine fails minutes from touchdown
- Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included, had gathered to watch country’s bid to become fourth nation make a lunar landing
- Privately funded US$100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL and funded mostly by philanthropists such as Morris Kahn and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
Topic | Israel
An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP