Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos unveils ‘Blue Moon’ project as he shoots for 2024 lunar landing

  • Vehicle will be used to transport equipment, and possibly human beings, to the south pole of the Moon
  • Lunar lander has been under development for three years and will carry self-driving rovers
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:53am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 5:53am, 10 May, 2019

An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon approaching the moon. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries via AFP
Middle East

Israeli spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ crashes into moon as engine fails minutes from touchdown

  • Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included, had gathered to watch country’s bid to become fourth nation make a lunar landing
  • Privately funded US$100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL and funded mostly by philanthropists such as Morris Kahn and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:37am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 12 Apr, 2019

