Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in April 2018. Photo: AP
Mark Zuckerberg’s power is ‘unprecedented and un-American’, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says, calling for social media network to be broken up
- Platform is facing increasing scrutiny from regulators worldwide over privacy, hate speech and misinformation issues
- Company is seeking to settle year-old investigation by US authorities and expects to spend up to US$5 billion on penalty
Topic | Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in April 2018. Photo: AP
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain
US regulators under scrutiny as they look to punish Facebook with possible US$5 billion fine
- As Federal Trade Commission looks to take unprecedented action against the social media giant, Congress is looking into their operations
Topic | Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain