Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in April 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Mark Zuckerberg’s power is ‘unprecedented and un-American’, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says, calling for social media network to be broken up

  • Platform is facing increasing scrutiny from regulators worldwide over privacy, hate speech and misinformation issues
  • Company is seeking to settle year-old investigation by US authorities and expects to spend up to US$5 billion on penalty
Topic |   Facebook
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:56am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:56am, 10 May, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain
United States & Canada

US regulators under scrutiny as they look to punish Facebook with possible US$5 billion fine

  • As Federal Trade Commission looks to take unprecedented action against the social media giant, Congress is looking into their operations
Topic |   Facebook
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

