Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
FBI opens foreign money investigation into Chinese Donald Trump donor Cindy Yang
- Investigators obtained a subpoena seeking records from Bing Bing Peranio, an employee of Yang’s family’s spa business who contributed US$5,400
Topic | Donald Trump
Cliff Zhonggang Li says his committee’s activities are dwindling to a stop. Photo: Handout
‘We’re literally falling apart’: Asian-American conservatives feeling the sting of Cindy Yang affair, founder of Republican group says
- Allegations by left-leaning US lawmakers have undone an effort to encourage political engagement within the community, Cliff Zhonggang Li says
- Selfie with Trump put massage parlour owner Yang in the spotlight, sparking inquiries into her courting of Chinese clients seeking access to president’s family
Topic | The Cindy Yang scandal
