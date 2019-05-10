Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
United States & Canada

FBI opens foreign money investigation into Chinese Donald Trump donor Cindy Yang

  • Investigators obtained a subpoena seeking records from Bing Bing Peranio, an employee of Yang’s family’s spa business who contributed US$5,400
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 11:53am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:53am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cliff Zhonggang Li says his committee’s activities are dwindling to a stop. Photo: Handout
Politics

‘We’re literally falling apart’: Asian-American conservatives feeling the sting of Cindy Yang affair, founder of Republican group says

  • Allegations by left-leaning US lawmakers have undone an effort to encourage political engagement within the community, Cliff Zhonggang Li says
  • Selfie with Trump put massage parlour owner Yang in the spotlight, sparking inquiries into her courting of Chinese clients seeking access to president’s family
Topic |   The Cindy Yang scandal
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 3:58am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:12pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cliff Zhonggang Li says his committee’s activities are dwindling to a stop. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.