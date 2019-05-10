Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters at a campaign event Thursday, May 9, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
United States & Canada

Pete Buttigieg trolls Donald Trump with Chinese proverb after president mocks him

  • Democratic presidential hopeful was responding to Trump suggesting he lacked the skills to represent the US in talks with President Xi Jinping
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters at a campaign event Thursday, May 9, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.