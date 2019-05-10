Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters at a campaign event Thursday, May 9, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pete Buttigieg trolls Donald Trump with Chinese proverb after president mocks him
- Democratic presidential hopeful was responding to Trump suggesting he lacked the skills to represent the US in talks with President Xi Jinping
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
