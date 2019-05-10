An MH-60S helicopter hovers in the air with an oil tanker in the background as the USS John C. Stennis makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters
US navy on heightened state of readiness as merchant ships are warned of possible Iranian attacks in the Middle East
- Trump administration has had Iran has issued ‘clear indications’ of threats to US interests
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: Sergei Chirikov
Europe rejects Iran ‘ultimatum’ to restart nuclear work but stands by deal
- French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm, saying Europe must work to convince Iran to stick with the deal
