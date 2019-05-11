Channels

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Met Gala on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘He’s here and he’s perfect!’: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their fourth child

  • Baby boy, whose name has not been revealed and who was delivered via surrogate, strongly resembles one of his siblings, Kardashian says on Twitter
  • She and West are also parents to five-year-old daughter North, three-year-old son Saint and one-year-old daughter Chicago
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:27am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 2:44am, 11 May, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Met Gala on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, name baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

  • Couple announce the name of their son on official Instagram account
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:09am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:30am, 9 May, 2019

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: AFP
